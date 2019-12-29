Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PSEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

