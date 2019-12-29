Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $241.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 20.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 267,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

