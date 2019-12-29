Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.17

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.17 and last traded at $74.13, with a volume of 2742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at $980,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 190.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

