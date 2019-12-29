Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.24

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 3400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.65 price target on Quorum Information Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quorum Information Technologies Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

