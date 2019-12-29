Raphael Lamm Acquires 6,666 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm acquired 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

On Monday, December 9th, Raphael Lamm acquired 10,800 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$17,236.80 ($12,224.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Raphael Lamm acquired 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$39,800.00 ($28,226.95).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Raphael Lamm acquired 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$40,100.00 ($28,439.72).

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Raphael Lamm acquired 15,804 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$24,417.18 ($17,317.15).

On Monday, September 30th, Raphael Lamm acquired 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.54 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$38,550.00 ($27,340.43).

Shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock opened at A$1.64 ($1.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.31 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.84 ($1.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.62 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.50.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

