Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the November 28th total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RAVN stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Raven Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Raven Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 607.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the third quarter worth $40,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

