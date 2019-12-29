Raymond James Increases Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target to $28.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.41. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,040 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 753,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 65,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

