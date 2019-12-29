Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Short Interest Update

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RELV opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. Reliv International has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Get Reliv International alerts:

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliv International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

About Reliv International

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliv International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliv International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.