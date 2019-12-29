ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Trading Up 3%

Shares of ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE) were up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.49 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.80), approximately 62,451 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 28,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $43.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.29.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported GBX (12.30) (($0.16)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (16.30) (($0.21)) by GBX 4 ($0.05). Research analysts predict that ReNeuron Group Plc will post -78.4800041 EPS for the current year.

About ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.