Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RECN opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Resources Connection by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 111.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.