Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $82.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

