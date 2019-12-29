RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

RTIX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on RTI Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of RTIX stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. RTI Surgical has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.15.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTIX. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in RTI Surgical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 5,988,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 271,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,810,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

