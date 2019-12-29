Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $591.00

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 591 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 588 ($7.73), with a volume of 1267568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 579.74 ($7.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 520.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 520.31.

Get Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.88%.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.