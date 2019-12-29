SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $67.14.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $331,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 674,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,733,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,214,000 after buying an additional 1,376,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3,795.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 501,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

