Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $9.28 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.66.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.