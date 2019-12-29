Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,546.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,546 ($33.49) and last traded at GBX 2,546 ($33.49), with a volume of 399276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,513 ($33.06).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Severn Trent to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,153.73 ($28.33).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,340.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,154.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.03 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

