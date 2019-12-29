Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Trading Down 1.1%

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.31 and last traded at $71.68, approximately 24,070 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 28,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

SSDOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shiseido from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shiseido from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63.

Shiseido Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

