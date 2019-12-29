Short Interest in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Increases By 32.1%

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the November 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CNBKA stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91. Century Bancorp has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $120,634.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 733,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,540,840.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 724,229 shares in the company, valued at $62,645,808.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,205 shares of company stock worth $715,950. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

