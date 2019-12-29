Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rises By 9.8%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 906,200 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 825,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLDT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

