Short Interest in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Rises By 29.0%

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 887,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 28th total of 688,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

EXTN stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Exterran has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $302.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exterran will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exterran by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exterran by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

