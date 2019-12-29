Short Interest in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Increases By 28.6%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 28th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $581.55 million, a PE ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.22. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWL. Sidoti downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

