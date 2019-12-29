Short Interest in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Rises By 27.1%

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the November 28th total of 833,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $36.52 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYKE shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after acquiring an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,064,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 123,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,636,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

