Short Interest in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Grows By 27.8%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In other Trinseo news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,805,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

