Short Interest in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Declines By 6.3%

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 10,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61. Univar has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Univar will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Univar by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Univar by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

