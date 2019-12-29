Short Interest in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Drops By 7.4%

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 930,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

WRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.