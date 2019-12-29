Short Interest in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Increases By 9.5%

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,860,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days. Currently, 42.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Get Yeti alerts:

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $547,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $42,419,779.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,417,983 shares of company stock worth $70,107,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,597,000 after acquiring an additional 902,859 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,246,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 172,873 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,043,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Yeti has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $38.11.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.