Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSTK. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. Shutterstock has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $50.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $159.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 284.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

