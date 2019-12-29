Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) Insider Acquires A$10,598.59 in Stock

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) insider Brian Jamieson acquired 18,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$10,598.59 ($7,516.73).

Shares of SIG stock opened at A$0.59 ($0.42) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. Sigma Healthcare Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.50 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of A$0.75 ($0.53). The company has a market capitalization of $625.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07.

Sigma Healthcare Company Profile

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

