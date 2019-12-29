Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 573 ($7.54) and last traded at GBX 568 ($7.47), approximately 208,290 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 213,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.43).

SMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Smart Metering Systems to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 545 ($7.17) in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $640.66 million and a PE ratio of -118.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 536.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 484.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

