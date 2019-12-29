Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.80

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 119254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.80 ($0.98).

Several analysts have commented on SDY shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $388.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($72,349.38). Also, insider Rhian Bartlett bought 30,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £17,732.92 ($23,326.65).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

