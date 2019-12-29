Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

SBPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ SBPH opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.73. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Equities analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBPH. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

