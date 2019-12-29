Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at ($0.20), but opened at $1.20. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 67,659 shares changing hands.

SBPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

