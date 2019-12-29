Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. Studio City International posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Studio City International.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Studio City International had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Studio City International stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -85.42 and a beta of -1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

