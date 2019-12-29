Sunniva (CNSX:SNN) Shares Down 11.4%

Sunniva Inc (CNSX:SNN)’s share price traded down 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31, 74,880 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 44,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Sunniva Company Profile (CNSX:SNN)

Sunniva Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated medical cannabis company in California and Canada. The company focuses on producing medical cannabis; and converting trim to extracted products, such as cannabis oil. It also owns and operates a network of 7 clinics in Canada specializing in medical cannabis; and provides custom, private-label vaporizers serving approximately 80 brands in the North American marketplace.

