SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) versus Scivanta Medical (NASDAQ:SCVM) Head to Head Survey

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Scivanta Medical (OTCMKTS:SCVM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SurModics alerts:

86.9% of SurModics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of SurModics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Scivanta Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SurModics and Scivanta Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurModics $100.08 million 5.63 $7.59 million $0.72 57.58 Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SurModics has higher revenue and earnings than Scivanta Medical.

Volatility and Risk

SurModics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scivanta Medical has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SurModics and Scivanta Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurModics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Scivanta Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurModics presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.72%. Given SurModics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SurModics is more favorable than Scivanta Medical.

Profitability

This table compares SurModics and Scivanta Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurModics 7.59% 8.48% 6.52% Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SurModics beats Scivanta Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Scivanta Medical

Scivanta Medical Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of the Scivanta cardiac monitoring system. The company intends to acquire a new technology, product, or service. The company was formerly known as Medi-Hut Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.