Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE TOO opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.45. Teekay Offshore Partners has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.78.

Get Teekay Offshore Partners alerts:

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.54 million during the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 243,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 174,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.