Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.22.

TXRH opened at $55.04 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $211,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

