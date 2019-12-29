TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 13,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

