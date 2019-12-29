The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

The Second Cup Ltd (TSE:SCU) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63, 18,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 9,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 million and a P/E ratio of -51.76.

The Second Cup Company Profile (TSE:SCU)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for The Second Cup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Second Cup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.