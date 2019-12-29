Titanium (CVE:TIC) Shares Up 1.4%

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.73, 8,625 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 19,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The firm has a market cap of $68.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.70.

Titanium Company Profile (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company is engaged in researching and developing a separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings. The Company has developed Creating Value from Waste (CVW) technologies that recover valuable heavy minerals, bitumen, solvent and water from oil sands waste tailings.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.