TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE:TPH opened at $15.64 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

