TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Update

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 401,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

