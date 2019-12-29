TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) versus Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:JT) Financial Review

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TrueCar and Jianpu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 1 8 0 0 1.89 Jianpu Technology 1 1 1 0 2.00

TrueCar currently has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 70.82%. Jianpu Technology has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 537.58%. Given Jianpu Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than TrueCar.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -14.77% -11.80% -9.01% Jianpu Technology -16.20% -21.83% -15.12%

Volatility & Risk

TrueCar has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and Jianpu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $353.57 million 1.39 -$28.32 million ($0.26) -17.73 Jianpu Technology $292.61 million 0.86 -$23.94 million N/A N/A

Jianpu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar.

Summary

TrueCar beats Jianpu Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer Website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

