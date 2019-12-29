U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on USPH. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.20.

USPH stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $148.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.58.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $46,800.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $55,244.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

