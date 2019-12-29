Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNTY opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $246.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

