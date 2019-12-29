ValuEngine Downgrades Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Sell

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

COOP opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

