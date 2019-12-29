ValuEngine Lowers Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.94.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 877,462 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,565,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after purchasing an additional 598,101 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $149,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.