ValuEngine Lowers Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Herman Miller from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

MLHR stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. Herman Miller has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Herman Miller will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 124.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 511,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 283,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $12,265,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 26.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,672,000 after purchasing an additional 260,917 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Herman Miller by 336.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 326,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251,479 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $6,743,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

