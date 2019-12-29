ValuEngine Lowers SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

SBFG opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 629,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

