ValuEngine Upgrades First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) to “Hold”

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $66.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.02). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

